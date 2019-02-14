Adoption fee waived for 'barn cats'

Benton Animal Control is currently waiving adoption fees on all “barn cats” in an effort to find forever homes for the felines.

According to Animal Control Services Manager Terry Parsons, barn cats are feral, unsocialized or free-roaming cats that cannot be placed in a home environment. Typically thought of as working cats, barn cats are known for helping to keep down rodent populations.

“They want to be left alone,” Parsons said. “They are the ones good for being put in the barn to catch the rodents.”

All of the available barn cats will be neutered or spayed and current on their rabies vaccines. To qualify to adopt one of the available barn cats, you must live outside the city limits of Benton.

“As long as I have this type of cat available, the program will continue,” Parsons said. Parsons added that the decision to move forward with a program like this was based on the successes other programs have had. “First off, cats are hard to place,” Parsons said. “I was visiting with other animal control directors throughout the country and programs like this were working in their programs so I said we are going to try the same thing.”

Parsons also added that he preferred to try a program like this rather than euthanizing animals. “I just don’t like that option,” Parsons said.

While barn cats are known for being able to largely take care of themselves, potential adopters should know that keeping adequate shelter, food and water available for the cat is a must. Also making sure that anything that can be toxic to the cats, such as pesticides or poisons, should be adequately secured so that the naturally curious creatures will not be able to accidentally harm themselves.

“As we are getting the word out, (the program) is taking hold,” Parsons said.

For more information or to adopt a barn cat or other animals, contact Benton Animal Control at 501-776-5972.