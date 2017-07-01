AG Rutledge releases statement following Little Rock mass shooting

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has released the following statement regarding a mass shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock that left 17 injured, including on in critical condition.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all 17 victims who were injured overnight at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, and I am grateful for the first responders who saved multiple lives,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Today, we all woke to the tragic news that this senseless act of violence occurred right in the heart of our capital city. As state and community leaders, it is our responsibility to encourage a civil, peaceful discourse and that violence can never be the solution to solve our differences. As the chief law enforcement officer, I stand ready to assist the Little Rock Police Department as they continue their investigation and we work together to reduce crime in our communities."

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Fox 16 News, police say 17 people have been shot at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock.

Police were dispatched to the area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, others also were injured during the incident and the youngest shooting victim is 16.

The shooting began during a concert by a group from Memphis.

According to Little Rock Chief Kenton Buckner, one person is in critical condition.