Alcoa Road project 6 months ahead of schedule

The Alcoa Road Project that was originally scheduled to be completed in April of 2019 is expected to be finished six months ahead of schedule and, as of now, under budget.

“I am very pleased,” said Benton Mayor David Mattingly. “It’s been a challenge at times, but everybody has worked together and now we are going to be able to get it done even before the April of 2019 original contract completion date. I think that’s pretty good.”

The cost of the project has been shared between the federal government, the cities of Benton and Bryant, and Saline County.

A tentative completion date given by the contractors for the project, Weaver Bailey, is set for Oct. 19.

