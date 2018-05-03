Alderman announces run for Bryant mayor post

Longtime Bryant School District teacher and Bryant City Council member Allen Scott announced today his candidacy for mayor of Bryant.

Scott, a 20-year resident of Saline County, first relocated to the area because of the award-winning education system and close proximity to Little Rock.

“I originally moved here because of the great reputation of the Bryant School District,” Scott said. “I ran for city council because I felt that I would be able to contribute and help guide the city as we moved forward.”

Scott’s platform for the future of Bryant is simple and inclusive — provide a strong foundation of sustainable economic growth for the city’s future, establish long term infrastructure goals with realistic and sustainable funding sources and secure a viable benefits package to recruit and retain city employees.

“I’m running my grass roots, nonpartisan campaign to incorporate ideas from Bryant residents and business owners who want a voice in the future and direction of one of the most rapidly growing cities in Arkansas,” Scott said. “I will use my leadership and experience in education and city government to establish a new baseline for civic performance.”

Scott holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from Arkansas Tech University and a Master of Science in education with enfaces in curriculum and instruction from Arkansas State University. He has also earned graduate hours in geology from Texas Christian University.

In addition to serving as council liaison for the Bryant Parks Committee and a council representative for the Bryant Advertising and Promotion Commission, Scott is chairman of the Bryant School District Certified Personnel Policy Committee.

He is married to Andress, also an educator in the Bryant School District. They have four children, three graduates of Bryant and a current sophomore.