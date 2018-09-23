Alexander man accused of raping 3 female juveniles

A 46-year-old Alexander man is facing three counts of rape, according to reports.

Dennis Moore allegedly raped three girls, all younger than 13.

The alleged offenses took place Sept. 8, according to Alexander Police Officer Jessica Hill.

If convicted, each charge carries a minimum of 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Moore was arrested Friday and will appear before Saline County District Judge Mike Robinson on Monday.

More will be reported as it becomes available.