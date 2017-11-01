Alexander man arrested on child porn charge

An Alexander man faces a felony charge of distributing possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Bobby Joe Millirons Jr. was arrested Sunday after a "concerned citizen" notified authorities.

SCSO said the resident met with officers and provided a device believed to contain sexually explicit material.

According to SCSO, the device contained hundreds of photographs which showed what appeared to be minors involved in various sexual acts.

Millirons is currently being held at the Saline County Detention Center without bond.