Alexander man found exposed, faces indecency charge

A call to police about a suspicious person Friday lead to an Alexander man being arrested on a sexual indecency charge.

At approximately 6 a.m. deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office received a call about a suspicious person at Avilla Mercantile Store, located at 12700 Congo Ferndale Rd.

When a deputy responded, he located Gerald Kyle standing by the back loading bay of the store.

Kyle was reportedly not wearing a shirt and he was "clad in a pair of loose pants that were torn in such a manner that his privates were visible. Underneath his pants, he was wearing a leather belt with chains and other adornments that were wrapped around his genitalia and legs," according to a report obtained from SCSO.

Kyle was also "covered entirely in lubricant," the deputy wrote in the report.

Kyle told the deputy that he had come to the store to look at "dirty books" and "because I'm dumb."

At the scene, Kyle reportedly had a backpack filled with pornographic magazines, DVDs, a pair of scissors, bottles of lubricant and other sexual clothing, according to the report.

While at the back of the store, Kyle reportedly was in plain view of employees and customers of the store, passing motorists and a juvenile female who was waiting at a school bus stop.

While searching Kyle's vehicle, the deputy allegedly located marijuana.

Kyle faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and sexual indecency.