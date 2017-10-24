All Aboard to open Friday at Shoppes

With construction complete at The Shoppes of Benton along Interstate 30, businesses continue to swing open their doors for the first time.

On Friday, the highly anticipated All Aboard Restaurant & Grill will be open to the public.

The Saline County facility is the second location for the company, according to its website.

The unique eatery is enjoyable for all ages, but especially kids since meals are delivered to each table via a miniature train.

See the full story in Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier.