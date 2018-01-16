All Saline County area schools closed Tuesday

All schools in the Saline County area and many across the state will be closed Tuesday after a winter front blanketed most of Arkansas with snow Monday night.

Local schools include:

Benton School District

Harmony Grove School District

Glen Rose School District

Bauxite School District

Bryant School District

Also closed today will be Haskell District Court, according to Saline County Prosecutor Ken Casady. Court will meet again Feb. 20.