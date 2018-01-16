All Saline County area schools closed Tuesday
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
BENTON, AR
All schools in the Saline County area and many across the state will be closed Tuesday after a winter front blanketed most of Arkansas with snow Monday night.
Local schools include:
Benton School District
Harmony Grove School District
Glen Rose School District
Bauxite School District
Bryant School District
Also closed today will be Haskell District Court, according to Saline County Prosecutor Ken Casady. Court will meet again Feb. 20.
