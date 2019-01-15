All Saline County teams on road

All Saline County basketball teams will be on the road tonight with all playing in their respective conferences. Bryant travels to Fort Smith to take on Southside in 6A Central play, Benton will take the short trip to Little Rock to play Fair in the 5A South, Bauxite heads to DeQueen in 7-4A action, while Harmony Grove travels to North Little Rock to tangle with the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs. All girls games start at approximately 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.