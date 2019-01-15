All Saline County teams on road

Harmony Grove forward Peyton Walmsley goes up for a shot during the Lady Cardinals’ recent win over Lisa Academy. Today, Harmony Grove travels to Little Rock to battle Central Arkansas Christian in a matchup of unbeaten conference teams. Both squads currently sit locked atop the league at 6-0. Opening tip is set for 6:30 p.m. GREG DAVIS/Special to The Saline Courier
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
All Saline County basketball teams will be on the road tonight with all playing in their respective conferences. Bryant travels to Fort Smith to take on Southside in 6A Central play, Benton will take the short trip to Little Rock to play Fair in the 5A South, Bauxite heads to DeQueen in 7-4A action, while Harmony Grove travels to North Little Rock to tangle with the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs. All girls games start at approximately 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.

