Allegations made against Bryant childcare center

A group of parents, former teachers, and a current employee of a local childcare facility have concerns about the competency of the school’s director and are alleging multiple violations that they say compromised the care of their children and other students.

Childcare Network No. 186, located at 2618 North Prickett Rd. in Bryant, is currently under the direction of Lori Smith.

Several people are saying that Smith has thrown away student’s medication, prevented teachers from speaking to parents about their own children, purposefully not informed parents when incidents or injuries have occurred to their children and unjustly fired staff for not complying with that rule.

According to its website, there are 13 Childcare Network locations operating in Arkansas with seven in Saline County.

Smith was named director in November and the parents and teachers with concerns say the problems have occurred since that time.

Adam Lucas, whose children formerly attended the school, contacted The Saline Courier with his concerns.



•Alleged sexual assault involving 4-year-olds



“It was little stuff that started piling up,” Lucas said. “My family became increasingly frustrated that the facility’s director was not addressing parent concerns … and was not allowing teachers to communicate with parents in the way that they had previously been allowed.

“We suspected that things were being covered up, and at the beginning of (February), discovered that a (Department of Human Services) investigation had been initiated into my son’s 4-year-old class because a male student had allegedly sexually assaulted a female student on the playground while the teacher was not paying attention. Other than the two involved parties, no other parents were notified.”

DHS could not comment on the matter.

“Under the Child Maltreatment Act, DHS can never confirm or deny any incidents regarding maltreatment,” said Marci Manley, spokesperson for DHS.

Manley said scenarios also include calls made to the organization’s childcare hotline.

“Those scenarios are treated as strictly confidential from start to finish.”

According to Lucas, he brought his concerns to Smith’s attention. He had also spoken with Childcare Network teachers who shared his concerns. Smith’s response was that teachers and parents should not be communicating with one another, according to Lucas.

Facebook page leads to

student terminations

Lucas and his wife created a private Facebook page for parents of Childcare Network students to be able to communicate with one another. As a result of creating the page, the Lucas children were no longer welcome to attend the school.

At the time, the Lucas’ thought they were attending a meeting with District Manger Tomye Redden to have their concerns heard, but when they arrived, Childcare Network “terminated our relationship.”

“Every childcare center is going to encounter problems and complaints,” Lucas said. “They’re also most likely going to have DHS investigations. But I believe the measure of a childcare facility is how transparent they are about their problems and how well they attempt to address them.”

According to Manley, there has only been one recent incident that was self-reported by the school, which concerned a licensing issue.

“The licensing unit did find that there was a licensing violation,” Manley said. “The facility self-reported and fired the staff member immediately.”

Manley could not elaborate regarding the violation, but referred The Saline Courier to section 501.5 of the minimum licensing requirements for childcare centers provided on the DHS website, which outlines “activities or threats of such activities that are unacceptable as behavior guidance measures and shall not be used for children.”

Some of the examples listed in the section include the use of restraints, profane or abusive language, inflicting physical pain, hitting, denying food, and covering the faces of children with blankets.

Lucas said he was aware of an incident that occurred March 9 when a parent observed a teacher hitting a child on the forehead. The parent immediately took their child to Smith to report what he had seen and Smith allegedly told the parent, “the teacher is gone.”



•Parent/teacher communication concerns



Jenn G., a parent who asked that her full name not be used, removed her child from the facility after she felt that multiple serious incidents involving her child were not properly addressed by Smith, even though they were brought to the director’s attention by a now former teacher.

Jenn G. said her child was punched in the head and that no report was filed.

“(Smith) told (now former CCN teacher Irma Ellis) that she could not write up a report because there was no blood or bruising,” Jenn G. said. “(Ellis) got in trouble for telling me that.”

Ellis said she told Smith to call Jenn G. regarding the incident but that Smith never notified the parent.

Smith said she did not notify the parent because “it was irrelevant,” according to Jenn G.

Jenn G. added that she notified Smith’s boss (Redden) and human resources regarding the incident.

She added that she herself witnessed an incident in December where Smith seemed unconcerned with a teacher’s report that a baby was being moved around by the neck.

“(Smith) just laughed at her and said, ‘I’ll deal with you in a minute,’” Jenn G. said.

According to Carly Bearden, another former CCN teacher, prior to Smith taking over the director’s role, teachers were required to write reports for any incidents that occurred to the neck and head of a student.

Bearden worked under three different directors, including Smith, during her time at Childcare Network.

•EpiPen discarded without notifying parent or teacher

According to Jenn G., the most serious accusation regarding her child was when Smith allegedly threw away an EpiPen and failed to notify Ellis, the teacher in charge, or (Jenn G.) that a new one was needed.

According to Ellis, a situation occurred where the child could possibly have been exposed to an allergen that could be potentially deadly.

When Ellis went to retrieve the pen, it was gone.

“I went to the front desk,” Jenn G. said. “They didn’t have it up there. (Assistant Director Sara Perez) called me the next day and said, ‘I’m so sorry. I finally got in contact with (Smith) and she threw it away. It was expired.’”

Jenn G. said that a DHS investigation occurred as a result of that situation and that Smith told DHS officials that she had properly disposed of the pen.

“It was less than three weeks expired,” Jenn G. said, adding that her pharmacist informed her that an EpiPen is still 85 percent effective for up to eight months following expiration.

Jenn G. informed a DHS investigator of the incident, along with her concerns that Smith was not allowing communication between teachers and parents.

“I was worried about all the children at this point. It wasn’t just my child … we don’t know how many other medications were thrown away,” Jenn G. said. “The teachers may not even realize that it is out of their drawers.”

The following day, Jenn G. returned to the school with a replacement EpiPen and she, along with Ellis, took the medication to Smith so she could see that it was packaged and labeled correctly. Smith told them to place it back in the teacher’s room.

Jenn G. added that she later received a check from Childcare Network’s corporate office, off-setting the cost of the pen that was discarded.

“They cut me a check as fast as I could get them a receipt for it,” Jenn G. said.

•Director asks teachers to falsify reports about parent

Peyton Matthews, another former CCN teacher, said that Smith asked her to write up information on Jenn G. in order to build a case against her. When Matthews refused to do so, she said Smith fired her unjustly, saying it was because she refused to be written up for having a cellphone.

“She was asking the teachers to write up reports on things that I said,” Jenn G. said. “The teachers who did not want to cooperate with that, (Smith) threatened their job.”

Matthews did not have any kind of relationship with Jenn G., but still refused to report false information about the parent.

According to Matthews, Smith wanted her to falsify reports about Jenn G., however, Matthews said she would not comply.

“I told her I didn’t want to. I had no reason to,” Matthews said.

At the time of being written up, Matthews said that she had gone to the restroom and also checked her phone during that time. Upon returning to the classroom floor, the realized she was still in possession of her phone, which is prohibited per company regulations.

“I told (Smith) that I had it and that she needed to come and get it,” Matthews said. “She never came.”

Matthews said she placed the phone in a drawer and was playing with the children when Smith walked in and accused her of calling Jenn G.

After Matthews told Smith that she didn’t even have Jenn G.’s number, Smith remembered the phone and took it from the drawer and said she was going to write up the teacher, according to Matthews.

Matthews refused to sign the write-up.

“It was ridiculous,” Matthews said. “I told her to come and get my phone and she never did.”

Matthews said that she was fed up with Smith’s practices and decided to end her child’s tenure with the school.

“I pulled my daughter that day and she fired me. I was done with it,” Matthews said.

•Another teacher wrongfully written up

Bearden, who had worked at the school for more than three years and holds down two additional jobs, said that one of the reasons she left her position was due to Smith accusing her of being a “spy” for the Lucas’ Facebook group.

“I had never been written up until (Smith) became the director,” Bearden said. “She wrote me up for not taking a kid to school, but it wasn’t my fault.”

Childcare Network teachers transport school-aged children to their respective schools each morning.

During this incident, Bearden alleges that Smith did not properly check the classroom to ensure all of the children were on the bus.

“She doesn’t write down the number like she is supposed to, so she doesn’t really know how many kids she’s handing off to me,” Bearden said. “She just signs that she’s handing a bunch of kids off. I was the driver. I was supposed to be receiving the kids from her.”

When Bearden returned, Smith confronted her about leaving a child and told her she would have to sign a write-up.

Bearden added that Smith sarcastically asked, “Well, what do you want me to do? Write myself up too?’”

“Eventually, I just had to get out of there. It wasn’t worth it,” Bearden said.

•Teacher/student ratio incorrect at times

According to DHS regulations, there are certain staff-to-child ratios that must be maintained in order to give children the best care. According to the former teachers, these are not always correct even after they have informed Smith that they need more help to maintain the correct ratio.

Ellis said that Smith has threatened teachers’ jobs for being out of ratio, even after the educators made the director aware of the situations.

Matthews said Smith had enrolled a 3-year-old in a 4-year-old room on a day that DHS officials conducted a walk through. This put her class out of ratio.

“(Smith) whispered in my ear, ‘It’s your a** if they say anything,’” Matthews said.

•Teacher told to physically restrain students who misbehave

One current employee, who asked to remain anonymous, is concerned with the way Smith has instructed teachers to handle the children who misbehave by physically restraining them.

She said that Smith taught some employees how to cope with difficult children by physically making them stay seated or to sit with them in their laps and not allow them to get up.

The Saline Courier contacted Smith regarding allegations, but she said that she was not authorized to speak for the company.

The Courier received the following statement the same day from Michelle Jones of Childcare Network’s corporate office:

“At Childcare Network, we are highly committed to the safety and well-being of all of our students and families. In our pursuit of continued excellence in each of our schools, we must sometimes make management changes. Following a change in management at Childcare Network #186, we regret that several teachers and parents did not embrace this change and decided to undertake a social media campaign of disinformation. We believe that through this time of transition at this school, we have continued to provide the highest quality child care programming and services. We support current leadership and encourage any concerned parents to call regional management or the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Childcare and Early Childhood Education with their questions.”

Ellis said that there have been a number of occasions where the company has stated it was going to correct things, but it never happened.

“I am hoping that they do what they are supposed to do. I hope that they get everything together,” Ellis said.

She added that she once asked Smith if she was concerned about any issues with the facility.

“(Smith) said, ‘I’m not worried about it. I know DHS and Tomye (CCN district manager) are on my side,” Ellis said.

The group alleges that Smith is only concerned with being paid.

“There is no compassion there,” Jenn G. said. “(Smith) does not care about my son. What did she say when I left? ‘That’s $10,000 out the door.’ That’s how she referred to my child.”

Ellis said that from January to February, she lost six kids children from her class due to parents pulling them from the school.

“My (students’) parents were so fed up that they pulled their kids out,” Ellis said. “They were done … it was just a domino effect.”

Lucas said that he initially liked Smith and had “high hopes” when she began her tenure, but that has all changed now.

“I worry about the parents where (Childcare Network) is their only choice,” Lucas said.