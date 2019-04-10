Alleged Bryant fire starter arrested

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly starting several grass fires in Bryant during the past several months.

Daniel Cote, 47, is facing 34 felony charges for reckless burning.

The investigation began after Bryant firefighters noticed a pattern of grass fires along Arkansas 5 near Walmart. After reaching out to local businesses in the area of the fire, detectives were able to identity Cote for his alleged connection to the fires.

Bryant police investigators along with Bryant firefighters have worked countless hours to catch the person allegedly responsible, according to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.

"On Tuesday afternoon, investigators got the break they were looking for when the suspect, Daniel Cote was driving into work. He did what he had done so many times before, he started a fire along Arkansas 5 and this time they were ready," Crowson said.

Cote was questioned about the fires and reported "confessed to investigators that he was responsible for the fires," Crowson said.

Fire Chief J.P. Jordan commended the Bryant detectives for their hard work adding that he is very proud of the officers.

This arrest is "due to a lot of hard work and a lot of good investigative police work," Jordan said.

Along with commended each other, both Bryant police and fire departments commended the local businesses owners who assisted with the case.

Despite the large number of fires, Jordan said there was "never any real property damage, just grass."

He said the city is "very fortunate in that."

Cote is currently being held at the Saline County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, Crowson said.