Amplify announces new dates for festival, skips 2019

Amply Music Festival organizers announced today that the festival will skip this year and move to June 2020.

The new dates are June 26 and 27, 2020. It will still be held in the field behind Holland Chapel.

"Everything has pointed to the decision we made," co-director Matt Brumley said, adding both co-directors and the board have been praying over the decision and have sought council.

Brumley and co-director Josh Turner said the move came after many people told them the August dates were difficult because it coincided with the first week of school and when many colleges had students moving in.

The dates were also moved because a partner has offered to do some work to improve the field where Amplify is held but it won't be ready by August.

Brumley and Tuner plan to continue working toward the new festival dates.

They want it to continue to be a celebration of God.

"He is going to make this thing bigger and better than ever," Brumley said.

The full announcement video can be found on the Amplify Festival Facebook page.

See today's Saline Courier for more information.