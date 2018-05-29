Amplify releases newest act for August lineup

Amplify Christian Music Festival has released the newest act in the lineup for the festival, which is scheduled for Aug.17 and 18 at Holland Chapel Baptist Church in Benton, and the Saline County Fairgrounds.

Organizers announced Tauren Wells, whose songs include “Hills and Valleys,” has been added to the festival.

According to Matt Brumley, co-director of the event with Josh Turner, Amplify has become one of the largest two-day Christian music festivals in the country in its seven years of exsistence.

The headline act for Aug. 17 will be Kari Jobe, who sings “I Am Not Alone.” She will go onstage between 8:30 and 9 p.m.

Casting Crowns will headline Aug. 18. The group performs songs such as “Who Am I,” “East to West” and “Voice of Truth.”

Other acts scheduled are We Are Messengers, Plumb, 7enenth Time Down, Stars Go Dim, Cody Carnes and Summerhill.

Popular Christian hip-hop artist Flame will perform and serve as emcee for both nights of the festival.

The Stunt Dudes will perform skate and bike acrobatics.

Brumley said the event is rooted in community unity, though it has spread out beyond the community. Based on last year’s event registration, there were people in attendance from 17 states and Canada. Organizers counted 62,508 registries, though Brumley cautioned that people registered per day.

While the event and parking are free, Brumley said people do need to register to allow organizers to have an idea of how many people will attend so they can ensure there are enough restrooms and food options.

Brumley said visitors should bring money if they plan to purchase anything from the merchandise or food vendors or buy tickets for the rides available for children.

Brumley said the festival is also a great time to bring families together.

Turner said, in addition to the rides, there will also be bounce houses where children can play for free. He said organizers plan to set up a small-scale fair during the fest.

There will be multiple activities during the event and radio stations on hand.

Turner said the mission and vision of the festival is first and foremost to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and share his love and break barriers to the church.

In order to equip attendees to share their faith, the fest is hosting “Sharing Your Faith with Jason Curry” for free at 10 a.m. at the River Center on Aug. 18.

Curry is a youth pastor at The Church at Rock Creek. Brumley said he teaches on practical ways to share faith.

He added that the fest could not occur without all its partners, including Everett Buick GMC, BR McGinty, Ferguson’s Furniture, Rock City Staging LLC, Eagle Electric, Custom Advertising, Riggs Cat, Blu Stream Media, Ferguson Builder, ACDI and Fence Masters.

Amplify will also sponsor with The Call of Saline and Perry counties to support its mission of supporting and training foster and adoptive parents in Saline County. The Call will get some time on stage to share its mission and Amplify donates funds to the organization each year.

Live Life to the Max will have a booth sharing information about Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome/ Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections.

The organizers plan to present the gospel each night of the festival.

Along with its partners, Amplify is in need of volunteers to help pull off the two-day event.

Brumley said 350 volunteers are needed to do everything from sell shirts to parking to help build the stage. Volunteers can sign up at the Amplify website.

Brumley said Amplify will soon open sales for VIP experiences that include an artist meet-and-greet, shirt, Amplify bag and goodie bag. The organizers are still working on the details, but should announce further information soon.

Brumley said Amplify will update new information on its Facebook page now through the festival.

To volunteer, register to attend or learn more about the event, visit www.amplifyfest.org.