Annexation could bring luxury living to Exit 114

The Benton City Council Community Services Committee voted Tuesday to unanimously send three requests for annexation to the Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration.

Benton resident Sam Chaffin has requested to annex 25 acres of land near Exit 114 at the intersection of the Interstate 30 service road and Mountain View Road with the intent to build a luxury apartment complex.

“Just imagine up here on this hill, a beautiful luxury apartment complex,” Chaffin told the committee. “It would bring higher income folks to Benton and give us an opportunity to grow … the developer has built these in Rogers and in Kansas City.”

Chaffin said that Phase 1 would have 80 apartments per building for a total of 236 planned for that phase. Phase 2 would bring the total up to 300 units. The area also includes a two-acre lake that would be a feature of the apartment complex, along with a clubhouse and two gated entrances to the community. It will also include a dog park and walking trails.

Alderman Frank Baptist asked Chaffin to define what a luxury apartment means.

“(The apartments) are gated,” Chaffin said. “They have walk-in showers, granite counter tops, a fireplace. Those things that you would have in a half-million dollar house is the way the developer in Little Rock described them to me.”

If the project moves forward with the developer Chaffin has been in discussions with, the apartments will run from $1,250 to $1,500 per month. As a comparison, Chaffin said that local apartments run by Lindsey Management currently start around $700 per month.

Chaffin said that in his conversations with developers and local realtors that there is “a real demand” for this type of housing in the area and that the area is losing residents to Little Rock because this type of residence is not currently available.

“I use the term catalyst since my background is in chemistry,” Chaffin said. “This could be the catalyst for the Exit 114 project just exploding … I know that right now we are getting real excited about the hopes of the CTE school being approved and next week, the Quorum Court will hear this and with their approval, (the school) will end up on the ballot in November and hopefully the voters will approve that.”

Chaffin said that the plan is to use Benton Utilities for all services to the area.

Along with sending Chaffin’s request to the Planning and Zoning Commission, the committee also voted to send the following annexation petitions to the commission:

•A petition for the annexation of 4757 Hwy 67-ISHDAR, LLC.

•A petition for annexation from KK Spadra, LLC.

According to Danny Ketchum, civil engineer for the city of Benton, the annexation procedures proceed as follows:

•All annexation originating from private parties are first filed in the mayor’s office with both the city attorney and communinty development also receiving the petitions for review. Parties must provide all paperwork required by law, along with site maps of nearby streets with the property to be annexed highlights in color. They must provide a physical and mailing address of all residences or businesses on the property to be annexed.

•Benton Utilities, Benton police and fire departments must also review the petition.

•The Planning and Zoning Commission will review the petition and make recommendations to the city council. A public hearing is required for any city-initiated annexations.

•After the above groups have revised the petitions, the annexation is submitted to the Community Services Committee for review.

•Upon approval by the committee, the annexation is moved forward to the full city council.

•After annexation, the city clerk will forward the ordinance to Metroplan and a numbers of other entities (Entergy, Centerpoint, County Clerk, First Electric, Charter Communications).

•The Community Development Department will notify any business owners that they are required to pay Benton sales tax. They will also obtain an updated city limits map from Metroplan for dissemination to public safety departments.

In addition to sending the three requests to the Planning and Zoning Commission, the committee also moved forward with repealing Ordinance 15 of 2013, which added members to the Plannning and Zoning Commission. The number of members will be reduced back to seven from the nine that the ordinance established.

The committee also voted to repeal Ordinance 15 of 2016, which concerned the pre-annexation with Thomas D.B. Collins Ltd.