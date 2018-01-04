Annual Benton Chamber banquet tickets now available

The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is now selling individual tickets for its 2018 annual Banquet featuring guest speaker Mitch Albom.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Benton Event Center.

Individual tickets for the event are $80.

Albom, the speaker for this year’s event, is a best selling author, screenwriter, playwright and journalist. His books include “Tuesdays With Morrie,” “The Time Keeper,” “Five People You Meet in Heaven” and “The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto.” He has sold nearly 40 million books collectively worldwide.

Albom is also a weekly contributor on ESPN’s “The Sports Reporters” and a syndicated journalist with “The Detroit Free Press.”

Along with his writings, Albom is also dedicated to philanthropic work and is actively involved with seven charities in Detroit, and he runs an orphanage in Haiti, according Amy McCormick, director of events for the chamber.

Currently, table tickets are being sold. Tables for 10 people can be purchased for $750.

McCormick mentioned that the chamber has had a great response to the speaker and more table tickets have been sold so far than usual for this time of year.

“People are very excited about the speaker,” McCormick said. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring him to Benton.”

She added that Albom’s presentation should be inspiring and motivating.

Sponsors for the event are Everett Buick GMC, Jones Heating and Air, First Security Bank, Rineco Chemical Industries, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, CDI Contractors, Reed’s Metals, McCauley Services and Ferguson’s Furniture.

Individuals who previously spoke during the annual banquet include, Kat Cole, group president of FOCUS brands; ABC News anchor John Quinones; Josh Altman from Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing;” Bill Rancic from “The Apprentice” and Chad Pregracke, who was named CNN’s 2013 Hero of the Year.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber at 501-860-7002.