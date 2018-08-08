Annual Maroon-Gray set for Friday

BENTON — After going through their first fall scrimmage this past Friday at Panthers Stadium in the Benton Athletic Complex, the Benton Panthers are revving it up this week with the Maroon-Gray Game this Friday at the Complex.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with tickets at $5 apiece. The Benton Cheer Team and Pepsteppers will perform, with the eighth-grade football team beginning its Maroon-Gray game at 5:30 p.m., freshman at 6:30 and varsity at 7:30.

The Benton Junior High pep rally will also begin at 5:30 p.m., with the high school to follow.

The band will be selling popcorn, candy and drinks, not to mention food trucks from Burger Shack, Eat My Catfish, Kona Ice and Say Cheese Gourmet Grilled Cheese.

After Friday’s Maroon/Gray game, the Panthers will head to Little Rock for a benefit game against the Little Rock Christian Academy Warriors on Friday, Aug. 17, before taking on rival Bryant Hornets in the Salt Bowl Saturday, Aug. 25 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.