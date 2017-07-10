A&P pays $1.75 million toward Event Center debt

The Benton Advertising and Promotion Commission has made the initial payment on the August 2012 bond for the construction of the Benton Event Center, paying down 25 percent of the debt.

According to a press release, that payment will reduce repayment by at least four years and save the city of Benton $703,000 in interest costs. The original bond was issued for $7.1 million.

“None of this would have been possible without the efforts of many people,” said Mark Fikes, chairman of the A&P Commission. “We believe, that in addition to an excellent business model for operations of the facility, the ability to eliminate this debt early shows good stewardship of tax payer funds by the city and the A&P Commission. Another great reason to be Benton Proud.”

Benton residents voted in 2011 to extend the city’s 1.5-percent A&P tax and to issue the bond to construct the center.

Since it was built, more than 330,000 people have attended events in the center.

Fikes said the commission has a partnership with the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce for management and administration of the facility.

He credits the hard work of Nikki Chumley and Steve Jordan, the center’s two full-time staff members, with the contributing to the center’s success.

“The performance of the facility has far exceeded any expectations we had at such an early stage in its existence,” Fikes said.