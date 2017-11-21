Are You Ready? Family Feud auditions coming to Little Rock

According to reports, the popular game show "Family Feud" will be holding auditions in Little Rock on Jan. 27 and 28.

To be eligible for auditions, participants must have five family members that are related by blood, through marriage or by legal adoption, according to the show's audition website.

Families will take part in a miniature version of the game, competing against another family. Other than being able to play the game particularly well, the other attribute to being chosen is standing out.

There is no age limit for participants, however, the show asks that everyone be at least 15.

“The important thing is to show us how energetic and enthusiastic you are,” the website states. “Do your best to show us why your family would be great on the Feud!”

Locations for auditions have not been released at this time,