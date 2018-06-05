Artist paints ‘Shoe Tree’ mural at store

Danny Harris, an artist and photographer, has lived in Saline County since the 1970s and since he was a child he has been familiar with the “Shoe Tree” that was a landmark in the Sardis Community.

Unfortunately, the tree was cut down last year because he was dead and a safety concern for individuals who live and drive near its location.

At the age of 9, Harris remembers going to the store located across the street from the tree with his mom. When he was a teenager, he even threw an old pair of shoes he used to go fishing into the tree.

After being asked by his sister, Charlene Brown, for months, on Memorial Day Harris painted a “Shoe Tree” mural onto the side of Farm to Table Country Kitchen and Vintage Market.

Brown and her husband are the owners of the business.

“A lot of people miss (the tree),” Harris said. “Anybody who sees it will recognize it.”

Harris said he used his memory of the tree as well as a picture to paint the mural.

Even though the tree was a landmark for the community, no one really knows how the shoe tradition started.

To continue the tradition of shoes, Harris and the owners of the store are collecting baby and children’s shoes at the business that will be added to the mural.

When it was determined that the tree was dead, Saline County Judge Jeff Arey hosted a community meeting to discuss the tree. At that meeting, Greg Rooney, a certified arborist, talked with residents about the condition of the tree.

He told the group that the tree had “significant base rot” and the root structure of the tree was unable. There was also a large crack in the tree that spanned about six or seven feet.

The tree has been in distress and decaying for several years and the tree’s age and environment caused its decline, Rooney said.