Audit: Woman allegedly stole $200K from fire department

A former bookkeeper for the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department is facing 133 charges after she allegedly falsified documents and stole money from the department.

Samantha Blair is facing 131 counts of forgery, a Class C felony; a count of theft of property, a Class B felony, and a count of falsifying business records, a Class A misdemeanor, according to an arrest warrant filed in Saline County Circuit Court and obtained by The Saline Courier.

An Arkansas State Police special agent noted in the warrant that the investigation began Jan. 24, 2019, after a legislative auditor provided the audit summary.

During the audit review, staff allegedly found "improper disbursements totaling $327,531; altered financial records, including bank statements; and numerous internal control deficiencies. Of the $207,106 undocumented amount paid to the former bookkeeper, Samantha Blair, the payee on 131 canceled checks, totaling $69,797, had been altered to reflect a vendor's name rather than that of her own," according to the warrant.

Checks the auditors received were written to CASCO, a fire department supply company, but the original checks obtained by a board member were written to Blair and signed by her.

"It was discovered during the audit that she altered public records 131 times in the amount of $69,797. She would also pay herself for entering fire run records in the amount of $13 per hour and sometimes up to 50 hours a week, which was included in the improper disbursements of $207,106," according to the warrant.

During the audit, it was also revealed that the department's financial records were inadequate.

"Invoices were not always retained to support disbursements. The financial journal/ledger did not contain all activity and was not consistently maintained. It was also discovered that the Turtle Creek Fire Association did not receive financial audits required by Saline County Ordinance No. 2000-35," according to the warrant.

The auditor told police that Blair would not corporate during the audit process. The auditor had requested bank records for the department July 17, 2018, but Blair did not provide records until approximately Oct. 1, 2018.

"She would consistently make excuses that the records were in storage at the fire department and she needed help getting them out. However, when I would call her, she would never answer or return my call after a voicemail, text or email was left," according to the warrant.

Blair also reportedly did not cooperate with police during the investigation.

After being arrested March 27, Blair was released from the Saline County Detention Center on March 29 when she posted a $20,000 bond, according to the inmate roster for the center.