Auditions Saturday for Charlie Brown Christmas show

The Young Players will be hosting auditions for an upcoming performance of Charlie Brown Christmas and Christmas Cabaret.

Auditions for Charlie Brown Christmas will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the First United Methodist Church Choir Room in Downtown Benton.

Auditions are open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Individuals should be prepared to sing 16 to 32 bars of their favorite Christmas song and read from the script.

Auditions for the Christmas Cabaret will begin at noon and is open to all students through college.

Group acts and duos are encouraged.

An accompanist will be provided for both auditions. Individuals are asked to bring sheet music to the audition.

Charlie Brown Christmas and Christmas Cabaret are set for Dec. 14-16.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/youngplayers.yp2s/