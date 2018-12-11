Authorities searching for missing toddler and his mother

The Benton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are on alert for a missing 5-year-old, Cashius Manriquez, and his mother, Allison Hunt, 32, both of Benton. Manriquez was last seen nine days ago at school; his mother, on Saturday, by a family friend, who says Hunt was not acting like herself.

Manriquez is described as a white male with black hair, brown eyes and silver caps on his front teeth, approximately 31/2 feet tall and weighing 43 pounds.

Hunt is described as a white female approximately 5 feet tall, with brown eyes, blonde/brown hair (possibly shoulder length), and weighing 94 pounds.

Anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Manriquez and/or Hunt should contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS, or dial 911.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or via official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play.