Badgers turn up heat on cold night at The Pit

The Bauxite Miners took on the Arkadelphia Badgers during a cold night at The Pit on Senior Night Friday in 7-4A action. The Badgers dominated both sides of the ball, ending in a 35-0 shutout victory for Arkadelphia. Head Coach Daryl Patton had a message for his seniors on this emotional night.

“These guys are leaving a legacy that’s going to last for a while,” Patton said. “This year has been a huge turnaround from years past, and that’s something to be proud of.”

