Bauxite avoids late Glen Rose surge, remains unbeaten

When the pressure was at its peak, Bauxite responded like a champ.

On the road, battling a tough Glen Rose Beavers (1-1) squad, the Miners held on for a 28-16 victory Friday evening, beating Glen Rose for a second straight year.

In the second half, Bauxite had a 14-point lead. But the Beavers never gave in and ultimately put a scare into their Class 4A visitors.

“Glen Rose is a gritty team,” said Bauxite Head Coach Daryl Patton.

