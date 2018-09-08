Bauxite avoids late Glen Rose surge, remains unbeaten

Bauxite senior Elijah Cruz prepares to haul in a touchdown reception in Friday’s 28-16 win over Glen Rose a Beaver Stadium. Bauxite’s win is the second straight over its nonconfernce rival, having defeated the Beavers 23-22 in 2017.
By: 
Kev Moye
Staff Writer
Saturday, September 8, 2018
GLEN ROSE

When the pressure was at its peak, Bauxite responded like a champ.

On the road, battling a tough Glen Rose Beavers (1-1) squad, the Miners held on for a 28-16 victory Friday evening, beating Glen Rose for a second straight year.

In the second half, Bauxite had a 14-point lead. But the Beavers never gave in and ultimately put a scare into their Class 4A visitors.

“Glen Rose is a gritty team,” said Bauxite Head Coach Daryl Patton.

