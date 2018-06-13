Bauxite baseball coaches will not be charged in hazing case

According to a Bauxite School District official, baseball coaches Michael Mattox and Steven Tew will not be charged with child maltreatment stemming from a hazing investigation launched earlier this year.

Both coaches were placed on paid administrative leave in April pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Wednesday, a Bauxite official confirmed to The Saline Courier that Investigator Tara Williams, of the Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police, said the coaches will not face charges.

On April 11, three Bauxite baseball players were expelled for the remainder of the 2017-18 school term for their alleged part in an incident that took place on a bus ride home from a Mena varsity game in March.

The Bauxite official also confirmed that Tew has accepted a coaching job with the Carlisle School District and will not be returning to Bauxite for the 2018-19 school term.

See Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.