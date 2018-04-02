Bauxite baseball team under investigation for alleged hazing

According to Bauxite High School officials, the Miners baseball team is currently being investigated due to an alleged hazing incident.

"This matter is also being investigated by the Arkansas State Police and Saline County Sheriff's Office," stated a press release from the school. "Due to student privacy laws, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of the hazing allegations. The safety and well-being of our students is, and will continue to be, the primary concern of Bauxite Schools. We take all threats to student safety seriously and are taking immediate actions to ensure the safety of all student athletes."

Monday's scheduled baseball game was canceled, however, it is unknown if the cancelation was due to the investigation.

Athletic Director Josh Harrison said the Miners will take the field Thursday for its regularly scheduled 4A conference match.

Harrison also confirmed to The Saline Courier on Monday that Head Coach Michael Mattox is still employeed as the leader of the Miners baseball program at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and more will be released as it becomes available.