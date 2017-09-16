Bauxite bests Bobcats

What a difference a year makes. After a 75-32 shellacking to the Dumas Bobcats last season at home, the Bauxite Miners have just won their second game of the season to improve to 2-1 for the first time since 2014.

On Friday in Dumas, the Miners were down late, but came back to win 20-16 for their second straight win, again the first time that has happened since 2014 when Bauxite beat the Glen Rose Beavers 28-3 in Week 2 and Jessieville 41-9 in Week 3.

“I’ve been on the other side where we’ve gotten the win but the next year is different,” Bauxite Head Coach Daryl Patton said. “Our kids our stronger and more experienced and have confidence. Last year, we were young and we were weak and didn’t have confidence. I’m awfully proud of our kids.”