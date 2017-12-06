Bauxite blasts Baptist

In a Tuesday night contest, the Bauxite Lady Miners took on the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles. The game would start slow, but eventually the Lady Miners would run away with it, the final score landing at 47-21. Head Coach Joanna Curtis still saw ways that her team could improve.

“It took us a while to get going,” Curtis said. “We’ve been slow out of the gate the past couple of games. We have to learn to get out of the gate quicker. We threw a lot of different stuff at them on defense and it helped disrupt things and break the game open.”

Both teams struggled to score early on, with both defenses playing well. Sophomore Lauren Bainter would score the first basket of the game on an inside look. Baptist Prep sophomore Kylie Garrity found herself open for a 3-point shot on the ensuing possession and knocked it down. Senior Shelby Chavers scoring four points in the quarter, which would end 8-5 Bauxite.

The Lady Miners hit the road on Friday to Ashdown to play the Panthers.