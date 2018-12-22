Bauxite blasts past Bobcats

It was a clean sweep Friday evening for Bauxite as the host teams easily picked up home victories over Hope.

The Lady Miners got 14 points from senior Destiny McClain and 10 from from Cynia Johnson on their way to an easy 57-36 triumph in 7-4A Conference play.

In the nightcap, the Bauxite Miners topped the Hope Bobcats 46-31 for their first conference win of the year.

