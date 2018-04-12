Bauxite coaches on leave from all duties

According to an email from the Bauixte School District, baseball coaches Michael Mattox and Steven Tew have been placed on paid administrative leave, including teaching in the classroom, effective April 10.

"Coach Mattox and Coach Tew were placed on paid administrative leave from all duties on April 10," the email states. "The investigation concerning the Bauxite baseball team is still ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the district's administration will decide whether to recommend any action be taken concerning the coaches' contracts. If the superintendent makes a recommendation to terminate or nonrenew the coaches' contracts to the school board, then the coaches will be entitled to a hearding before the board. Due to the ongoing investigation, the district cannot release further details at this time."

District officials initially released that the coaches were only on leave from coaching duties.

Three baseball players, including a senior and two juniors, were expelled Wednesday during a nearly four-hour special school board meeting.

See the full story regarding the meeting in Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier.