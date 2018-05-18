Bauxite confident as title match looms

The Bauxite Lady Miners softball team is vying for its first state title Friday when they take their No. 1 seed into Lady Panthers Park in Benton.

The game was relocated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville due to the Lady 'Backs being one of 16 sites to host a regional this weekend.

On Sunday, the Arkansas Activities Association initially announced that all softball state title games would be played at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, but once again had to change the location after UCA, too, earned a postseason host bid. The decision to move all games to Benton was made Monday morning.

Bauxite will battle Pottsville (28-3) with first pitch set for 12:30 p.m.

"Our mentality this week has been that (Pottsville) is a great team and they are going to bring out the best in us because that is what it's going to take to beat them," said Head Coach Sara Tew. "I think the kids are really looking forward to playing them."

Tew said that both teams have a lot of history outside of high school ball, having played together during summer and travel ball as children.

"They have great sportsmanship and they respect the game," Tew said of Pottsville. "We try to do that, too. It makes for a more fun atmosphere when both teams do that and are more friendly with each other. We aren't going to be fist-bumping, but it will be a fun game."

This is the second championship game in four years for the 34-2 Lady Miners, having lost to Mena 7-3 in 2015 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.