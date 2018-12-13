Bauxite hires former UCA head football coach

The Bauxite School District added a familiar name — among Central Arkansas football fans — to its faculty Wednesday night with the approval by the school board.

Former University of Central Arkansas Head Coach Clint Conque, 57, will teach high school business courses while also serving as a volunteer coach for the Daryl Patton-led Bauxite Miners football team, according to Athletic Director Josh Harrison.

“Coaching duties are strictly voluntary this (upcoming) year,” Harrison said. “(Paid duties) likely will be added in the future as positions open on the coaching staff.”

Conque made waves as a head coach at UCA, leading the Bears to a 14-year career record of 105-59 with three conference titles (2005 Gulf South and 2008 and 2012 Southland).

“Clint will be a great addition for Bauxite High School and our kids,” Patton said. “His vast knowledge of the game of football, along with his strong connections at the collegiate level will only help our players on the field, as well as possibly provide opportunities at the next level. Very excited to add Coach Conque to our Miner staff.”

Bauxite is coming off its best season since 2009, finishing with nine wins and a trip to the 4A state playoffs. With the addition of Conque, the already star-studded Miners coaching staff now includes three former Bryant High School head coaches (Patton, Paul Calley and David Jordan) and a former Division I college head coach.

In 2010, Conque was entering his 11th season with UCA when he made headlines off the field after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship.”

The following statement from Conque was published in the Conway’s Log Cabin Democrat at the time:

“During a period of time in my life I made some poor personal decisions. I had an inappropriate relationship in the past that I regret and these mistakes and missteps have hurt the ones that I love the most. While we have been dealing with these issues privately, I regret that we must now deal with this in a public manner.

“I take sole and complete responsibility for my actions as my family and I continue the process of healing and rebuilding. I want to once again sincerely apologize first to my family, also to the university community, the administration, the university’s athletic staff, and to our football staff and team. I will emerge from this a better man, husband, father and coach. I appreciate the support that I have received from the Board of Trustees, President (Allen) Meadors, Dr. (Brad) Teague, and the university during this extremely difficult time.”

Conque would continue to lead the Bears program through the 2013 season before accepting the head coaching job at Stephen F. Austin. During his time at the Nacogdoches, Texas, university, Conque compiled an four-year record of 21-25 with his best Southland finish coming his first year — a third-place showing.

In June 2018, Conque was suspended indefinitely as the leader of the Lumberjacks due to his alleged violation of university policy.

An investigation was launched into the alleged violations, however no findings have been made public at this time.

On Aug. 6, Conque resigned from his position.

“Although I have remained confident in the ongoing investigation into the potential violation of university policy, as a family of faith and out of respect to my profession, I do not want this situation to be a further distraction to the 2018 football team and season. I deeply care for my players and wish them great success this season and beyond,” Conque said in a statement at the time of his resignation.

The Lumberjacks would finish with a 2-8 record this past season.

Conque began his coaching career at Nicholls State in Louisiana in 1984. Including UCA and SFA, Conque has manned the sidelines for eight different college teams, including a seven-year stint at Louisiana Tech from 1993 to 1999, where he served in capacities ranging from positions coach to offensive coordinator.

He has been named conference coach of the year four times (2005, 2008, 2012, 2014) and also is a four-time finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year.

As a linebacker, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native played for Southwest Mississippi Community College (1979-1980) and Nicholls State (1981-1982) before playing the 1983 season with the then Oakland Raiders.

As of press time, Conque could not be reached for comment.