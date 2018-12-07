Bauxite man arrested for explosive device

A Bauxite man is facing several charges after a Saline County Sheriff's Office deputy allegedly found an explosive device on his person Thursday.

Joshua Thacker, 30, of Bauxite is facing felony charges for criminal possession of explosive and interruption of a vital public facility along with misdemeanor charges for obstructing governmental operations.

At around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, a deputy made contact with Thacker near the intersection of U.S. 67 and Arkansas 229 in Haskell. After giving the deputy an incorrect name and date of birth, Thacker was arrested for obstruction of governmental operations.

While in the deputy's vehicle, Thacker reportedly told the deputy that he had a pipe bomb in his backpack, according to an arrest report.

As a result of the incident, the Harmony Grove School District was placed on immediate lockdown. The lockdown was later lifted and it was "business as usual," according to Chad Withers, Harmony Grove High School principal.

The Little Rock Bomb Squad was also dispatched to the area for further investigation and "neutralized the device," according to Lt. Joe Traylor spokesperson for the SCSO.

The Saline County Criminal Investigation Division and the Little Rock FBI are currently conducting a criminal investigation.

Because the incident is still under investigation, details of Thacker's interview with police cannot be released at this time, Traylor added.

"Detectives do not there are any additional explosive devices that remain at large," Traylor added.

Thacker is scheduled to appear in Saline County District Court for a bond hearing at 10 a.m. today.