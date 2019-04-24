Bauxite man killed in Monday accident

A Bauxite man was killed during an vehicle accident Monday night on U.S. 70.

Audrey Heer, 90, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Summary, the accident occurred at 11:12 p.m. when a 2004 GMC Yukon collided with Heer's vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu.

At the time of the accident, Heer's vehicle was stopped in the outside lane and the driver of the other vehicle reportedly did not see the stopped car.

The driver of the GMC Yukon who was injured during the accident and received treatment at Saline Memorial Hospital.