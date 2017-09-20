Bauxite millage issue fails

Bauxite School District patrons defeated a proposed millage increase in a special election Tuesday

The final tally from the Saline County Clerk's Office showed 292 patrons voted in favor of the millage hike and 354 voted against it.

The proposed increase of 3.6 mils was meant to add a safe room that would double as four kindergarten classrooms to Pine Haven Elementary and replace the aging science building with new labs, classrooms and a new media center.

