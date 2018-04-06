Bauxite player details bus ride incident

Details into the sexual assault and hazing investigation regarding the Bauxite High School baseball program were made public Thursday when a junior athlete took to social media regarding the alleged incident.

Sawyer Webb released a more-than-600-word note via Twitter, detailing the events that took place during a March 2 bus trip following a game at Mena.

"Me, along with fellow members of the Bauxite baseball team, have been given death threats, have been looked down upon, and have been shamed for things we did not even commit," Webb wrote. "I’m tired of what is happening to us and it’s time for me, someone on the bus, to release what happened."

According to Webb, the ride to Mena was “quiet” since the coaches do not allow talking ahead of a game.

"After we had won and the games were over, the coaches allowed us to talk and horseplay since we are celebrating a win," Webb said. "After we had eaten at Wendy's, we then got on the bus and started to head home. First, a bunch of the boys started horse playing with each other in the very back."

Webb described the play as wrestling and laughing together since everyone was happy about the win.

Webb added that shortly thereafter, one of the players decided to start having freshmen come to the back of the bus and upperclassmen began tackling and "goose egging" them.

"Yes, some of us got a hanger and slapped them with it and did the same thing we were doing before," Webb said. "It is impossible to have a hanger go up someone's butt when they have their clothes on.

"We did not take part in any sexual actions as they did not take any parts of their clothes off. We were all laughing and having a good time."

In the comments on Webb's post, he said that his attorney approved of him airing his concerns.

Bauxite officials had no comment regarding Webb's posting.

The Bauxite Miners played host to Ashdown on Thursday, however, it is unclear which players, if any, have been suspended at this time.

The Bauxite School District has scheduled an emergency school board meeting Wednesday to discuss student expulsion hearings.

See the full story in Friday's issue of The Saline Courier.