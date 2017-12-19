Bauxite puts it away in 2nd half

The Bauxite Lady Miners took on the Robinson Lady Senators on Monday night at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The game remained close throughout the first half, but the Lady Miners began to run away with it after halftime. The final score was 60-45. Head Coach Joanna Curtis was proud of her team’s perseverance.

“Perseverance,” Curtis said. “We had one girl go down with an injury tonight, but we had two seniors who stepped up and remained in control.”

The Lady Miners looked to start the game on with a fever pitch, with senior Shelby Chavers knocking down two 3-pointers early in the game. Sophomore Lauren Bainter proved to make a difference on the glass, snagging several boards early. As the hot streak from Bauxite began to fade away, the Lady Senators began to find open looks behind the arc. Sophomore Bryanna Kentle and freshman Alex Rouse both hit key three pointers to narrow the lead down to 13-10.

The Lady Miners will continue conference play when Mena comes to town on Friday.