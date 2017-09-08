Bauxite snaps skid, slips past Beavers 23-22

After falling to Harmony Grove (0-2) in Week 1, the Bauxite Miners have broken their 13-game losing streak with a come-from-behind victory over rival Glen Rose at The Pit, defeating the Beavers 23-22.

Bauxite trailed 7-6 at halftime before taking a 13-7 lead in the third quarter.

Glen Rose, though, would come back quickly to take a 14-13 lead after 3.

In the fourth, both teams continued to battle back and forth before the Miners walked away on top for its first in since defeating Waldron 34-27 in Week 8 2015.

