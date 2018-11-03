Bauxite takes 4 seed, falls to Scrappers at Pit

One team had players running around the field, yelling, laughing, smiling, hugging, jumping in the air, or looking up to the clear night sky in amazement.

Meanwhile, the other squad’s players stood mostly still, silent, in disbelief, and heartbroken over how the game had ended.

It was a true battle Friday night at The Pit between the Bauxite Miners and Nashville Scrappers. It took an extra session to determine a winner. But when all was said and done, Nashville grabbed a tough 20-14 overtime road victory.

“We knew this would be a tough game,” said Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich. “Throughout the week we talked about this game being decided in the fourth quarter, and we actually needed OT to get a winner. It was a great game.”

