Beat Goes On postponed due to weather

Due to the risk of dangerous weather, Saline Health Foundation is postponing The Beat Goes On 5K that was planned for Saturday.

"With the information we have currently in all weather models everybody is consistently saying between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. we would be able to expect severe weather, hail, high winds, possibly tornados," said Matt Brumley, executive director for the Foundation. "Obviously, our number one priority is the safety of those participating."

The foundation is still working on the makeup date. Brumley said they have to work on logistics with law enforcement and take the upcoming Little Rock Marathon into account.

He plans to post the new race date on www.arkansasrunner.com, www.salinehealthfoundation.org, and the event's and SHF Facebook pages.

Due to the postponement, early registration will continue. Participants will be able to register for the new date for only $20. The cost is $25 if they wait until the day of the run.

Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. the day of the 5K in the Health Education Building where runners and walkers can pick up their packets and long-sleeved T-shirts. The run will kick off at 9 a.m. and take participants from the hospital through area neighborhoods to Downtown Benton and back to the hospital.

The top three males and females from each age group and the overall male and female finishers will receive prizes.

All proceeds will go to help support the new wellness park and heart health in Saline County.