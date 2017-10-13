Beavers to face toughest test yet

Glen Rose (5-1, 3-0) has a chance to all but seal the 5-3A Conference title in Week 7 when it plays host to defending 3A state champion Prescott (6-0, 3-0).

The two squads engaged in a close battle last year with the Curley Wolves coming out on top 20-17. Prescott defeated Horatio 47-0 in Week 6, pitching its third straight shutout.

“They have won 20 plus games in a row for a reason,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “We may be next guy up, but it is a great opportunity for our kids.

“We will see if everything we have been griping about, trying to do little things right all year, come together Friday night. If we don’t, we will get blown out early.”

Through six games this year, the Wolves are outscoring opponents 45-5 on average.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Beavers Stadium.