Beavers hoping to start fast

The Glen Rose Beavers (4-1, 2-0) were able to handle Jessieville (3-2,1-1) in Week 5, taming the Lions on the road 42-14.

Despite a sluggish start, which included a three-and-out and a blocked punt returned for a TD, the Beavers settled in during the second quarter, outscoring the Lions 28-0 for a hefty halftime lead.

“We started off slow,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “We came out not ready to play between the ears. We came out in the second quarter, though, and responded well.

“All of that was good, we just have to learn how to start games each and every week.”

In Week 6, Glen Rose keeps with the road tilts, traveling to Bismarck for more 5-3A action.

Bismarck (2-3, 0-2) fell hard to Harmony Grove, losing 42-7 at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.

“We need to come out and start the game like we are capable of starting it,” Kehner said. “Hopefully we get a chance to play a lot of kids and get them some experience. It is an opportunity, that if we handle the situation right, it will be good for all of our kids.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.