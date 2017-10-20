Beavers host Centerpoint on homecoming

The Glen Rose Beavers (6-1, 4-0) broke one of the state’s longest conference winning streaks in Week 7, defeating defending 3A State Champion Prescott 38-27.

“Our kids played as hard of a football game as I think I have seen us play around here in a long time,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “Watching the tape, we have a lot of things we have to go back and fix, but as far as effort — I can’t ask for any more out of our kids than what we were doing in that ballgame Friday night.”

Coming into last week’s contest at Beavers Stadium, Prescott had successfully beaten 24 straight 5-3A foes, including an unblemished 3-0 showing this season.

The streak dated back to Week 10 of 2013 when the Curley Wolves were still in the 6-3A. Since joining the likes of Glen Rose, Prescott has rattled off three straight conference titles.

The two seasons prior to the Wolves arrival went to Glen Rose, which also turned into 3A State Championship appearances — both of which the Beavers took runner-up.

Senior Jarred Rogers’ name turned up on nearly every stat line for the Beavers as he worked from under center, out wide as a receiver, from the backfield as a running back, and in the secondary as a safety.

For the game, Rogers completed 6 of 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown; ran 20 times for 97 yards and another score, and also snatched two big interceptions on defense.

His effort also earned him this week’s Saline Courier Athlete of the Week honor.