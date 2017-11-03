Beavers look to go undefeated in 5-3A

The Glen Rose Beavers (8-1, 6-0) have their postseason future already intact with the sealing of the No. 1 seed following last week’s 35-0 road win over Horatio.

This week, the Beavers bring their impressive record back home as they prepare to honor their seniors and look for their first undefeated 5-3A Conference season since 2013.

Glen Rose took runner-up for the second straight season in 2013, losing to Charleston in the finals, 42-19.

On Friday, the Gurdon Go-Devils come to town after falling to Harmony Grove 34-10 at home in Week 9.

“It is Senior Night at our place so obviously we want to come out and play sharp early and get the game in check and then be able to play a lot of folks. That, ideally, is our plan,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “Hopefully we can come out a little bit better than we did last week against Horatio.”

Gurdon had a tough go against Harmony Grove, despite leading 3-0 early in the first quarter.

The Devils gained 209 yards overall, with 113 coming through the air. Quarterback Trevor Jones passed for 103 yards, completing 5 of 8 passes.

On the ground, Antonio Dickens led with 47 yards on five carries with his longest going for a gain of 22.