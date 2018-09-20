Beavers look to keep Gators’ losing skid intact

The Glen Rose Beavers (2-1) answered some offensive output questions in Week 3, blowing past Fouke 38-0 at Beaver Stadium. After scoring fewer than 30 in the first two games of the season combined, the Beavers were able to attack Fouke via ground game and passing threat in the rout.

Junior quarterback J.T. Towers completed 8 of 20 attempts for 110 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Senior running back Jay’Shawn Cox would lead all rushers with 17 carries, 100 yards and two scores on the night.

In Week 4, Glen Rose will be the visiting team or the first time in 2018, traveling to former conference foe Two Rivers to open 4-3A Conference action.

Both teams last played in 2013 as members of the 5-3A. Glen Rose won 56-14.

The Gators (0-3) are winless on the young season, having allowed 126 points while scoring only 12 against their opponents. Two Rivers fell at home in Week 3, losing 46-0 at the hands of Lavaca.

Picked last in the conference to start the year, Two Rivers returns 12 starters from last year’s 0-10 team. Since the start of 2011, the Gators have 16 wins overall and have not won a game since defeating two opponents in 2015.

Having never played quarterback before this year, junior Jared Avila starts under center for the Gators in 2018.

Senior Grayson Morell mans the backfield as the team’s main rusher.

The team has much bigger and stronger linemen over last year, but still lacks overall speed at all positions.

This week’s match will kickoff at 7 p.m.