Beavers look to slow down Hornets in Round 2

The Glen Rose Beavers are ready for football action Friday as they host Camden Harmony Grove in Round 2 of the 3A State Playoffs.

Harmony Grove is coming off of a 63-36 win over Barton in Round 1.

Throughout the season, Harmony Grove has defeated teams with its running game, averaging nearly 259 yards per contest. Through the air, the Hornets are gaining less than 60 per game.

Leading the stiff ground attack is junior Xaylon Falls with 926 yards and 18 touchdowns on 75 carries.

Following is senior Shaun Lucas with 592 yards and six TDs on 64 touches.

As a team, the Hornets have gained 2,587 yards on the ground to go with 34 touchdowns.

Through the air, though, senior quarterback Gannon Bearden has completed 26 passes for 430 yards and seven TDs in 2018.

Defensively, five Hornets have collected at least 72 tackles this year withy junior Daniel Hicks leading the charge with 97, including 33 for loss — six going for sacks.

Seniors Tristin Tate and Bearden follow with 75 and 74 total tackles on the year.

In the secondary, Harmony Grove has picked off eight passes with sophomore Mecca Arnold collecting two.

For Glen Rose, the 4-3A Conference Champions are averaging 119 yards through the air and 224 on the ground.

Junior quarterback JT Towers has improved since the start of the season and has now completed 75 of 164 passing attempts for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns.

On the ground, senior Jay’Shawn Cox is fourth in the county with 977 yards and 13 scores on 128 carries.

Friday’s match will begin at 7 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.