Beavers look to stay away from Lions' stud

The Glen Rose Beavers (3-1, 1-0) accomplished exactly what Head Coach Mark Kehner was looking for in Week 4 — four quarters of play and a win.

The Beavers played host to rival Harmony Grove (2-2, 0-1), defeating the Cardinals 35-0.

“I think our kids came out ready to play and we executed well on both sides of the ball,” Kehner said. “We took advantage of some opportunities that they gave us. We got on top of them early and they didn’t handle the adversity very well.”

Glen Rose used its traditional ground-and-pound attack for the most part in Week 4, totaling 222 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Quarterback Jarred Rogers led all rushers with 109 yards on six carries and a score.

Ryan Taylor added three carries for 24 yards, but scored three TDs in the process.

In Week 5, Glen Rose hits the road once again, taking on an improved Jessieville Lions (3-1, 1-0) squad and highly touted 3-star linebacker Oliver Nasilai.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lions Stadium