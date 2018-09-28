Beavers look to stop Mayflower on homecoming

The Glen Rose Beavers (3-1, 1-0) are coming off their second straight shutout after throttling Two Rivers (0-4, 0-1) in Week 4 by a final score of 51-0 to open 4-3A Conference action.

The previous week, Glen Rose pitched a 38-0 shutout against Fouke.

“I thought we played better against Fouke,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “I can’t really say a whole lot about last week. We basically played air. They are not very good, but we went up there and took care of business and now we have a really big game this week.”

Two Rivers has not won a contest since the end of the 2015 season when the Gators finished 2-8.

The Beavers are celebrating homecoming this week, along with hosting the Mayflower Eagles.

The Eagles (4-0, 1-0) have played stellar football thus far, averaging 51 points per game while allowing only 18 per contest.

In Week 4, Mayflower defeated Danville 40-21.

“The (Keon) Simmons kid is explosive,” Kehner said. “On any given play he can hit the house. That has been the case several times in four weeks. We are going to have to do a great job, defensively, being in the right spots and we are going to have to tackle as well as we have tackled all year long and try to slow him down a little bit.”

In his first three games of the season, Simmons rushed 20 times for 423 yards and six scores, averaging 21 yards per carry.

Since a slow start in Week 1’s win against Malvern, the Beavers have scored well, going 2-1 while averaging 35 points per contest.

On defense, the Beavers are allowing 9 points during that stretch.

Senior running back Jay’Shawn Cox has turned up the heat a bit with his ground attach, trucking for 384 yards on 61 carries while scoring seven times this season.

Junior quarterback J.T. Towers has complemented Cox’s success, rushing for 263 yards and four scores on 27 carries through four games.