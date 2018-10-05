Beavers looking for more

The Glen Rose Beavers won their third straight contest in Week 5, defeating 4-3A Conference test Mayflower 40-14 on homecoming night at Beaver Stadium.

“I thought our kids did a really good job of making some adjustments,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “(Mayflower) did a good job early of attacking our weak side and we had to move a few people around and make some adjustments here and there.”

This week, the Beavers welcome Danville to town, a team coming off a 60-0 rout of Two Rivers.

This year, the Little Johns are 3-2 overall, suffering losses to Mayflower in Week 4 and Lamar to open the season.

Danville, picked fourth in preseason conference rankings by Hooten’s Arkansas Football, uses a Spread offense anchored by All-Conference quarterback Preston Donnell and running back Quentin Tolbert.

Donnell has completed 29 of 72 pass attempts this season, going for 438 yards and five touchdowns. He also has been picked off twice.

On the ground, Tolbert has eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times this season and has rushed 66 times for 577 yards and seven scores overall.

As a team, the Little Johns have combined for 160 carries, 1,166 yards and 17 scores thus far in 2018. However, the only century mark games have come from Tolbert.

For the Beavers, senior back Jay’Shawn Cox is leading the charge on the ground with 502 yards and eight TDs on 83 carries.

Junior quarterback J.T. Towers also has been strong with his legs, going for 333 yards on 44 carries, finding the end zone six times.

In Week 5, junior kicker Colby Steed stole the show, nailing field goals from 49, 47, 44 and 29 yards away.

The performance earned Steed this week’s The Saline Courier Athlete of the Week honor.

On the year, Steed is a perfect 5 for 5 on field goals and has converted 9 of 9 extra-point tries.

This week’s game will kick off at 7 p.m.